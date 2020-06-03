India News | Three Killed as Car Falls into Gorge in HP's Mandi

Mandi, Jun 3 (PTI) Three persons were killed when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Bhalini in the Karsog area on the Shimla-Karsog road Tuesday evening, they said.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Will Consider Restarting International Flight Operations After Situation Normalises'.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar (29), his wife Deepika (23) and driver Jagdev (43), all residents of Dharmod area, they said.

The couple was returning to Mandi's Karsong from Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla, police said.

Also Read | Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga Crosses Raigad District, Post Landfall Effect in Mumbai, Thane & Palghar, Says IMD: Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand said a case has been registered in this regard.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the deceased after post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)