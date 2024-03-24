Malda, March 24: At least three people were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place late on Saturday night on Malda bypass in Jadupur in English Bazaar police station area.

"The truck rammed into the car from behind, severely injuring four occupants. They were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead while the fourth person is undergoing treatment," a police officer said. The truck driver has fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for North Bengal Development, visited the hospital and expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

She asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter.