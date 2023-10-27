Dumka, Oct 27 (PTI) Three persons were killed in Jharkhand's Dumka after a pickup van collided with a motorcycle on Friday evening, police said.

The accident took place at Jiathpani under Gopikandar police station, around 50 km from Dumka headquarters, police added.

"Three persons riding a motorcycle were killed on the spot around 7pm when a pickup van collided with it," Dumka sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa Ansari told PTI.

Ansari said the deceased were from Amrapara in Pakur. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

