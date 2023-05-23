Shimla, May 23 (PTI) A vehicle fell into the Pabbar river in Rohru sub division of the district, leaving three people dead and two others injured, police said on Tuesday.

The five occupants of the vehicle were on their way from Rampur to Jangla in Chidgaon to attend a marriage ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night

Also Read | 6 Killed in Maharashtra Road Accident! State Transport Bus Collides With Container Truck in Buldhana, Six Killed and 10 Injured.

The deceased were identified as Shrey Negi ((18), Shivang (18) and Jatir (20), all residents of Rampur, while the injured Karun Chauhan and Raman have been admitted to the civil hospital at Rohru, police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but preliminary probe suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Also Read | Beer Cans Unravel Murder Mystery: Uttar Pradesh Police Solves Murder Case With Help of Empty Beer Containers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)