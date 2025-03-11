Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Three labourers died in Maharashtra's Jalgaon Khurd village after an unknown vehicle ran over them on Monday night, Jalgaon SP Maheshwar Reddy said on Tuesday.

Seven to eight workers were working on the repair and whitening of a service road near the NH 53 of Jalgaon and Bhusaval.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for 'Misusing' Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

"Road whitening and repair work was going on in NH 53 between Jalgaon and Bhusaval. There is a service road near Jalgaon Khurd village and a drain near it, whose repair work was going on yesterday. The work went on till seven-eight in the evening yesterday in which 7 to 8 people worked", Maheswar Reddy said to ANI on Tuesday.

As the work was over on Monday, three workers slept on the side of the same service road. Jalgaon SP Maheshwar Reddy said on Tuesday.

Also Read | GUJCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

The information regarding the incident was received at the Nasirabad police station on Tuesday morning, after which the police team reached the accident spot and examined the situation. The bodies of the three deceased were sent to the civil hospital for further procedures, and an investigation into the matter is going on, the police official said.

"After the work was over, three people slept on the side of the same service road. In the morning, a call came to Nasirabad Police Station that three people were dead there, after which the police reached there and saw the condition of the three people, after which it was understood that an unknown vehicle had run over them", SP Reddy added.

The police are gathering information from the contractor to identify which trucks related to construction works passed through the service road on which the three labourers were found dead.

"All three bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for further procedure. This is a service road, and any kind of vehicle is prohibited here, although construction-related vehicles can come here. We are taking all the information from the contractor to find out which vehicles came and went at night", he said.

According to the police, the three deceased labourers were from Uttar Pradesh and their names were Sikandar Nathu Singh Rajput, Bhupendra Mithilal Rajput and Yogesh Kumar Raj Bahadur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)