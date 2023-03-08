Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 8 (ANI): Three members of a family were killed and three others were injured after an artillery shell from the Army's firing range fell on a house in the Gulerved village of Gaya on late Tuesday night.

Gulverd village is close to the Trilokipur firing range of Dhobi block in Gaya, where the Army undertake its military drills.

Ram Lakhan Pandit, SHO Barachatti Gaya while speaking to ANI said, "Apart from the deceased three others Pintu Manjhi (25), Rasso Devi (20), and Kanchan Kumari (47) were critically injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital."

SP City, SDPO and, SDM Sherghati also reached the spot to take stock of the matter and have ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

Any comment on the matter will be made only after the initial round of investigation is completed, offcials said.

Speaking on the incident, former village chief representative Tileshwar Singh Bhokta said that the army shell fell on the house in the night, due to which a total of three people died on the spot in Gulerved.

The area is badly prone to similar incidents owing to the presence of firing range and has reported numerous casualties in the past as well. (ANI)

