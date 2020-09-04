Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Security forces on Friday busted three militant hideouts in the forest area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo - Kamla forests of Tral area, police along with Army launched a search operation in the area," a police spokesman said.

He said during the operation, three hideouts of proscribed terror outfit JeM were busted and subsequently destroyed.

"The joint team was able to recover incriminating material including IED material from the hideouts. The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation,” the spokesman said.

