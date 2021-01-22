Kohima, Jan 21 (PTI) At least three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 12,070, an official said.

The fresh cases were reported from Dimapur, Health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Two patients from Kohima were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,733.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 97.20 per cent.

Nagaland now has 107 active cases, while 88 people have died and 142 patients migrated to other states.

A total of 1,23,635 samples have been tested in Nagaland so far, he added.

