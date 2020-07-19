Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested along with 30 grams of heroin in their possession here, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Amin, Rohit Kala alias “Bini' and Mohammad Mushtaq, all residents of Miran Sahib, were intercepted when they were travelling in a car at Rohi Morh near Gadi Garh in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday evening, a police official said.

He said 30 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession after searching the vehicle.

They were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is under progress, the official said.

