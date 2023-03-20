Kurukshetra, Mar 20 (PTI) Three prisoners escaped from the Kurukshetra district jail from an area where maintenance work was underway, officials said on Monday.

One of them was arrested on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

Three prisoners -- Rohit Kumar, Rajat Kumar and Sabar Ali -- fled from the Kurukshetra district jail on Sunday evening. A case was registered at Thanesar city police station in connection with the matter, the police said.

Ali was caught on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government 'Ready' for Implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Employees Call Off Weeklong Strike.

A senior Jail Department official, who visited the prison to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the incident, told reporters that the three prisoners were drug addicts and had been arrested in cases of theft.

They took advantage of ongoing maintenance work in the jail to escape, he said, adding that responsibility will be fixed for this negligence on the part of the jail authorities after an inquiry.

A manhunt is underway to nab the other two prisoners, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)