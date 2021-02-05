Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Three routes in the tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh has now been included in the 'Bharatmala Yojana', informed the Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Office on Friday.

According to the statement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari today in New Delhi and gave approval to the inclusion of 72-km-long Raigarh-Gharghora-Dharamjaigarh-Patthalgaon route, the 110-km-long Ambikapur-Wadafnagar-Bamhani-Renukut-Varanasi route and the 40-km-long Pandaria-Bajag-Gandasarai route under the "Bharatmala Yojana".

Baghel said that the connection of the proposed routes under the "Bharatmala Yojana" would lead to the rapid development of the region as it passes through tribal-dominated areas of the state.

"The union transport minister has sanctioned the works related to the widening of roads, up-gradation, renovation of National Highways and in-principle declared National Highways in Chhattisgarh at an estimated cost of Rs 10608.37 crore," he added.

During the meeting, Baghel informed Gadkari that land acquisition work is underway on Raipur Durg Bypass, Raipur-Vishakhapatnam route, and Bilaspur-Urga route under "Bharatmala Yojana" and drew his attention towards the slow pace of widening and up-gradation work of Raipur to Dhamtari road.

"The union minister has also sanctioned road development works worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Chhattisgarh," the statement read. (ANI)

