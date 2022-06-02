Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Three soldiers were injured in a blast that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday. One of the soldiers is critical while the other two are stable, said the police.

An operation based on specific intelligence was launched from Sedhau COB at approximately 3:00 am, to lay a cordon and search in the general area Patitohalan.

While moving to the target area, at approximately one km from Sedhau, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to the three soldiers.

The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at the District Hospital in Shopian, and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the affected area has been cordoned and all the likely escape routes sealed, a search to nab the terrorists is in progress.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone police had tweeted early this morning.

Prior to this, there have been a number of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

On Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. The incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12. (ANI)

