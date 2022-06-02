Kia India has officially launched the EV6 car in the country at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia's first all-electric model is based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular platform. Kia EV6 gets a digital Tiger nose grille, sequential turn indicators, LED headlight, tail light units and stylish alloy design. Kia EV6 India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The EV6 comes in two variants - GT Line and GT Line AWD. It gets a 77.5 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer more than 500 km on a single charge. The RWD variant produces 229 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque, whereas the AWD model generates 325 bhp and 605 Nm of torque.

Kia EV6 (Photo Credits: Kia India)

The design inspiration for EV6 comes from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. Electric was never this inspiring. Book Now: https://t.co/qjaO2Gjo8n#Kia #TheKiaEV6 #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) June 1, 2022

The company claims a 0-100 kph sprint time of 5.2 seconds for the AWD variant. On the inside, Kia EV6 comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3 digital instrument cluster, augmented reality HUD, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, 10-way powered, ventilated front seats, 60+ connected car features, surround-view camera and a powered tailgate.

Kia EV6 (Photo Credits: Kia)

For safety, it gets eight airbags, the full suite of ADAS, blind spot assist, rear-cross traffic assist, driver attention and more.

