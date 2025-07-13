Shimla, July 13 (PTI) Three tourists from Punjab and a local resident were rescued from a dense forest in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi during a joint late-night operation conducted by Mandi Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the tourists and the local resident from Dharampur set out on foot along a narrow trail after the main road was blocked. While following a group of local residents, the four strayed off the path and were soon left behind, eventually getting lost in the thick forest.

After being stranded for nearly six hours in the forest, one of the tourists managed to contact the police, seeking urgent help. Taking prompt action, a police team along with a team of the SDRF reached the spot and initiated a search operation.

Following a two-hour search, the police successfully rescued two of the tourists from a gorge, while the other two individuals were later rescued from a nearby area.

They were immediately brought back to the main road and provided with water and first aid. While the tourists were taken to a gurudwara in Mandi, the local resident was sent back to his home in a private vehicle. PTI/COR

