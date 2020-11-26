Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) On the second day of COVID-19 screening conducted at key railway stations located within the Mumbai city limits on Thursday, three passengers tested positive for the infection on their arrival by trains, civic officials said.

A total of 13,253 passengers were screened during the day at six major railway stations, of whom three tested positive for the infection, they said.

While two of these passengers had arrived at Dadar railway station, one was at the Bandra Terminus station, the officials said.

The highest number of 3,821 passengers were screened at Borivali station, followed by 3,236 at Mumbai Central and 3,010 at Bandra Terminus.

A civic official said that of the three passengers who tested positive, one was allowed to remain home-quarantined, while the remaining two were sent to Covid Care Centres.

After the Maharashtra government issued guidelines on Monday, making an RT-PCR negative report mandatory for domestic air travelers as well as railway and road passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat states, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed health teams at major railway stations to screen the passengers.

The teams screen all the passengers arriving by the trains, besides checking their RT-PCR test reports, the civic official said.

They also carry out rapid antigen test on the symptomatic patients, he said.

