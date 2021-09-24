New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has entered into a research collaboration with a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which is developing a new COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said on Thursday.

Pham Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, led a team that visited the THSTI on Thursday to sign the MoU between the institute and the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC.

Expressing gratitude to THSTI, DBT and the Ministry of External Affairs for extending the support to evaluate the vaccine candidate 'NanoCovax', developed by Nanogen, Pham said these collaborations will have a far-reaching positive impact on India-Vietnam ties.

THSTI, a DBT institute, has been at the forefront of research for COVID-19 vaccines. It has helped Indian companies for clinical trials or development of vaccines against COVID-19, including Dr. Reddy's (Sputnik), Zydus Cadilla (DNA vaccine), and Biological E.

“Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Department of Biotechnology, M/o Science & Technology, Government of India has entered into a research collaboration with Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which is developing a new vaccine for COVID-19,” the DBT said.

Chau said the MoU will pave the way for more such opportunities between India and Vietnam, and contribute to vaccine research in both countries.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, lauded the THSTI for leveraging its expertise and facilities not only for India but also globally.

