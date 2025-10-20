Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile on Monday has extended warm Diwali greetings to the people of India, expressing hope that the festival of lights inspires peace and the resolution of the Sino-Tibet conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)said, "On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, I, on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and all Tibetans across the world, extend warm greetings to our Indian brothers and sisters. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with truth, nonviolence, and freedom. Since our cause is based on truth and nonviolence, I hope that this light spreads into Tibet and helps resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict at the earliest."

Dorjee Tseten, member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, told ANI, "As a member of Parliament in exile and the Tibetan community, I wish all our Indian brothers and sisters a very happy Diwali. Diwali is a festival of lights, reminding us that light triumphs over darkness. We believe that ultimately, truth prevails, so that is the message we take from Diwali, both from Tibetans inside and outside, and from the Dalai Lama's message, which also emphasises nonviolence and peace, as well as the resolution of the Tibet issue. As Tibetans living in India for over 60 years, India is our second home. The Indian freedom struggle has always been an inspiration, so festivals like Diwali, the Festival of Lights, give hope to the Tibetan people both inside and outside. We take this opportunity to thank the Indian people and government for supporting and being with Tibet. We wish that this Diwali brings happiness and joy to every Indian home."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali wishes to the people of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

