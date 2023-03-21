Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) A deputy chief ticket inspector who had allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger from Kolkata here at KR Puram railway station a week ago has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The railway employee, Santosh Kumar V (42) from Tambu Chetty Palya in Bengaluru, was arrested following a complaint by the woman with whom he had allegedly misbehaved.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

A video of the incident, said to have been shot by another passenger, had gone viral, based on which Kumar was suspended, and the police intensified its investigation and arrested him.

The 27-year-old woman, who arrived in Bengaluru from Howrah, complained to the police on March 17 about the incident that took place on March 14.

Also Read | Indian Diaspora Comes Out in Solidarity With Tricolour, Call on British Government To Act and Not Issue Statements.

When she alighted at KR Puram Railway Station, the deputy CTI demanded to see her ticket, she said. As she sought time to fetch the ticket from her bag, the Railway officer became aggressive; he pulled her bag towards him and tried to hit her on her face with the pen he was holding, the woman's complaint said.

Shocked by the unexpected behaviour, the agonised woman is seen in the video shouting at the railway employee asking why he was behaving rudely with her. She then went on to lodge a complaint against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)