Seraikela, Dec 31 (PTI) People in two villages of Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district were asked to stay indoors on Tuesday evening after a cattle was killed in a nearby forest, suspected to be by a tiger, officials said.

The alert was issued for the people of Khunti and Tulgram villages in the Chandil sub-division.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special 'Last Train' of Metro From January 1.

A team of the Forest Department went to the spot after receiving information about the dead cattle and found that the width of the teeth with which it was killed was as big as that of a tiger, officials said.

"We will install cameras in the forest on Wednesday to confirm the presence of a tiger," Sub-Divisional Officer Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Also Read | Carbon Dioxide Leak in Jaipur: Gas Leakage at Ajmera Gas Plant in Vishwakarma Industrial Area Causes Panic, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"Apprehending that people may go to the forest for picnics on the occasion of New Year, we did not want to take any chances and asked them to remain indoors," he said.

Public address systems have been put up on armoured vehicles, which are doing rounds, to ask the people to remain indoors till something concrete is found, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)