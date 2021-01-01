Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) A tigress and her two cubs were found dead on Friday evening in Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur, an official said.

Pench Tiger Reserve filed director Ravikiran Govekar, in a statement, said the carcasses were found near a field and the half eaten body of a cow was lying nearby.

"A probe has begun and a dog squad has been employed as well. The post mortem of the carcasses will be done on Saturday," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)