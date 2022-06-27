Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A tigress roaming the Khairatia area of the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve the last several weeks killed a 43-year-old woman on on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Mindar Kaur, a resident of Khairi Gaudhi village of Khairatia, which comes under the Tikunia police station area, had gone to her paddy field where the tigress attacked and dragged her into the neighbouring sugarcane fields.

Local villagers chased the animal away but could recover the body, the officials said.

Dudhwa Field Director Sanjay Kumar Pathak confirmed the casualty in the big cat attack.

Pathak instructed patrolling and surveillance teams deployed since June 18 to intensify their efforts to tranquilise and trap the two errant big cats in the Khairatia area.

