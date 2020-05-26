India News | TikTok Video Leads to Telangana Man's Reunion with Family After 2 Years

Ludhiana, May 26 (PTI) A TikTok video of food being distributed here to people hit by the coronavirus lockdown has led to the reunion of a Telangana man with his family after two years.

Roddam Venkateswarlu of Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district went missing in April 2018 and his family lodged a complaint with police.

Also Read | Dead Bats Create Panic in Belghat Area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

But there was no clue to the whereabouts of Venkateswarlu, who suffers from a hearing and speech impairment. Giving up hope, the family even performed his last rites.

Two years later, and about 2,000 km away, constable Ajaib Singh happened to shoot a video of food being distributed to the poor near a mall in Ludhiana's Civil Lines area.

Also Read | Migrant Crisis: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Stranded Labourers' Plight, To Hear Case on Thursday.

Last Thursday, a fellow villager showed the video clip to Venkateswarlu's daughter Kanakadurga, who recognised him.

His son Peddiraju reached Ludhiana on Monday morning to take him back, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Chaudhary said.

"My father started crying when he saw me,” Peddiraju said over the phone.

Ajaib Singh who is posted at Ludhiana's Noon Kalan police station said he feels blessed to be the medium for this reunion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)