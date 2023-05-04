New Delhi [India], May 4 ( ANI): Reacting to the allegation against Delhi Police of manhandling protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of being arrogant and said, "the time has come to drive them(BJP) out".

He accused the Delhi police of misbehaving with the wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment against some of the wrestlers and hence demanding his arrest and resignation.

"Such misbehaviour with the champion players of the country..? This is very sad and shameful," Kejriwal Tweeted on Thursday. He alleged that BJP had "made a mockery of the whole system".

"These people just want to run the whole system with hooliganism..don't tolerate the hooliganism of BJP...now the time has come to drive them out," he tweeted in Hindi.

Heavy security was seen deployed at the protest site today after wrestlers alleged they were manhandled and abused by police personnel at the site on Wednesday. The grapplers also alleged that some policemen were drunk and pushed and abused women protestors.

In their response, the Delhi Police said that supporters of the protesting wrestlers turned aggressive after they were prevented from bringing in folding beds to the site, which led to chaos. Following Wednesday's rain, the wrestlers wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep.

"Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pranav Tayal said. (ANI)

