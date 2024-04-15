Unakoti District (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Monday said that the recently signed tripartite accord between Government of Tripura, Centre and Tipra Motha Party is a rare development in the history of accords in North East.

According to Debbarman, the Tipra accord was perhaps one of the first of its kind as the party never resorted to the path of violence to convince the central government.

"If you see the history of peace accords signed with different organisations of North East, you will see that violence, armed movement and conflict were part and parcel of the dissent displayed by the groups seeking attention of the central government. Tipra accord, which was signed in the month of March was an agreement that came into existence without any violence. I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji for making this accord, a reality," Debbarman said.

He also lauded the role of central government for the "historic" Bru pact that gave the displaced a Bru migrants a life of dignity.

"I can still vividly remember the day when I approached Union Home Minister with the Bru issue. Within two months he draw up a solution formula for a problem that was never addressed for more than two decades. The communist government of Tripura never showed the will to get our displaced brothers and sisters rehabiliated. This is why, I want to tell my people we shouldn't forget who stood beside us in the time of need," Debbarman told a gathering at Kumarghat in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Appealing to the voters to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidates, Debbarman said, "In these Lok Sabha elections, we have to vote for the BJP candidates to send a loud and clear message that Communists have lost their citadel in Tripura. They are no longer the dominant force in Tripura. We have voted for them again and again but in return received unemployment, perpetual poverty and lack of development. This time we shall vote for a better future of our community." (ANI)

