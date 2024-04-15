New Delhi, April 15: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two sharpshooters of the Naresh Sethi-Ajay Jaildar gang, who were involved in firing at a property dealer office for extortion, after a brief exchange of fire, an official said on Monday. The duo was identified as Gaurav, 28, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and Lakshay, 21, a resident of Haryana’s Pataudi. A firing incident occurred on Sunday in the Jafarpur Kalan area, where two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and discharged two rounds at the office of Pawan Properties.

Two spent cartridges were discovered near the office's main gate. Additionally, they left behind a note demanding Rs 1 crore in the name of gang leaders Sethi and Jaildar. "Information was received regarding the presence of two armed individuals associated with the Naresh Sethi-Ajay Jaildar gang in the Chhawla area. Consequently, law enforcement set up a trap near Ghumanhera village and intercepted a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel, said.

Despite being identified and ordered to surrender, the suspects attempted to flee the scene, firing two rounds at the police. In self-defence, the police returned fire with two rounds, promptly subduing the suspects. During the subsequent interrogation, both Gaurav and Lakshay confessed to their involvement in the extortion-related firing incident reported at the Jafarpur Kalan police station.

"It's worth noting that the gang employs extensive measures to evade police detection, operating through multiple layers of intermediaries to arrange logistics," said the DCP. Remarkably, the two sharpshooters were previously unknown to each other just one week prior to the incident. "Furthermore, during interrogation, the accused provided information leading to the recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime and two loaded pistols,” said the DCP.

Gaurav revealed that he had previously been incarcerated for an Excise-related offence, where he became acquainted with members of the Naresh Sethi gang and subsequently joined the gang after being released on bail. "Recently, he received instructions from Ajay Jaildar via social media. Following these instructions, he contacted fellow accused Lakshay and acquired a motorcycle for the execution of their plan," said the DCP. "Interrogations revealed that Naresh Sethi orchestrated the operation to instil fear within the business community, leveraging his network of gang members across India," he added.