Rajasthan Shocker: Infant Dies in Government Hospital in Bundi District, Probe Team Formed After Kin Allege Oxygen Snag Caused Death Due to Power Failure

The baby was put on Ambu bag support in critical condition after he came in with high fever and breathing complications, in-charge of the CHC Dr Yogesh Panwar said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 15, 2024 11:28 PM IST
Representational Image (File Photo)

Kota, April 15: A committee has been formed to probe the death of a 6-month-old child at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi district after his family alleged oxygen snag due to power failure led to the incident, officials said on Monday. However, district medical authorities refuted the allegation.

The boy, identified as Banti, son of Bharti was brought to the community health centre (CHC) in Dei town in the emergency ward around 6 pm on Sunday, the officials said. The baby was put on Ambu bag support in critical condition after he came in with high fever and breathing complications, in-charge of the CHC Dr Yogesh Panwar said. Tragic Death in Bharatpur: Baby Dies Following Hernia Operation at Private Hospital in Rajasthan; ‘Wrong Injection’ Given, Alleges Family.

The doctor on duty after primary medical care referred the baby to higher medical care centre, Panwar said. The weather was already rough and the electric supply was interrupted due to strong windy atmosphere, however, the baby was on Ambu bag support all the while and an ambulance was called in time, he said.

The child succumbed to death while being shifted to the ambulance, the doctor added. The kin of the deceased on Monday morning demonstrated outside the hospital alleging negligence by the staff and demanded their suspension. They claimed alleged interruption in oxygen supply due to power failure led to the child's death. Rajasthan Shocker: Upset With Brother For Preventing Her From Meeting Boyfriend, Woman Kills Niece in Churu; Arrested.

The protestors were pacified after they were assured of fair investigation in the matter, Circle Officer DSP Shankar Lal Meena said. Bundi Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr O P Samer declined allegations of negligence by hospital staff and interruption in oxygen supply, saying the baby was on Ambu bag support and succumbed while he was being shifted to ambulance.

However, based on allegations by the child's family, the CMO formed a committee has been formed to probe the matter and submit the report, officials said. Meanwhile, the CMO visited the CHC in Dei on Monday and recorded statements of the aggrieved family, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

