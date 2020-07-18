Kolkata, July 18 (PTI) Several Trinamool Congress and BJP workers were injured in clashes between the two sides in West Bengal North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The clashes broke out in the Shyamnagar area in the evening during a rally led by BJP MP Arjun Singh over alleged corruption in cyclone relief distribution, they said.

Stones and crude bombs were hurled at the rally, said the BJP, pointing towards the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Many people have sustained injuries in the attack. Mobile phones of several people have been snatched," Singh said.

TMC's district president and senior state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said the allegations are baseless and it was workers of the BJP, who first attacked his party's members.

"The BJP goons attacked our party workers and threw bombs. We have lodged a police complaint" he said.

Police said they have received complaints from both sides about crude bombs being hurled and were probing the allegations.

