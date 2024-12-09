Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government ended the "inspector raj" that existed in the state's municipalities during the previous Left Front regime.

Speaking in the assembly before the passage of the 'West Bengal Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill 2024,' he said that during the Left Front rule, house to house searches were conducted to prepare tax bills, at times leading to unfair practices and "inspector raj."

To address this, Hakim explained that the TMC government will come up with a 'digital survey app' to bring transparency and fairness to property valuation.

He emphasised that the app would minimise anomalies and allow citizens to suggest their own tax assessments, which would then be verified during a valuation hearing. The final decision would be made by the administration, he said.

"Our government trusts the people. We believe in humanity over everything else," Hakim said.

Hakim also accused the central government of not allocating the state's due funds, but assured that despite the financial crisis, the state continued its development efforts.

He claimed that Bengal's GDP was higher than the national average, reflecting significant development across both urban and rural areas.

He, however, acknowledged that rapid urbanisation had led to a dengue outbreak in some rural and semi-urban areas due to water accumulation in empty tanks, but said the state's health department successfully managed the situation.

Asked by BJP legislators why the 'West Bengal Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill 2024' was introduced, Hakim said, "We must update laws with the passage of time. We believe in rationalization."

BJP's Arup Kumar Das suggested some changes to the amendments, but Hakim responded, "I have reviewed the amendment draft. No changes are needed as suggested by the honourable member."

The bill was passed by voice vote and Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay adjourned the House till 11 am on December 10.

