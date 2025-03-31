Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging the BJP of "divisive politics, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was supporting the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Samik Bhattacharya said, "BJP stands with the minorities. But those with whom we do not stand are Rohingyas, Bangladeshi infiltrators, the TMC government is supporting them. People of West Bengal and the whole of India know that TMC's politics is divisive politics and our politics is decisive politics. If we are doing divisive politics then how could we win in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra?"

Also Read | Who Is Marine Le Pen? France's Far-Right Leader Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Banned From Running for Presidency.

After the recent tensions over Mothabari violence, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the Eidgah being organised in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that her government was committed to stopping the "riots". She hit out at the Opposition parties in the state, saying that "red" and "gerua" have joined hands.

She said that the West Bengal government only had one focus, which was to stop the riots. "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions. The duty of the majority is to protect the minority, and the duty of the minority is to stay with the majority. We will not let anyone riot. We have only one voice, which is to stop the riots," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering here.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

In a veiled attack against BJP and Communist Party of India (Marxist), CM Banerjee said that both the parties were in cahoots with one another. She added that it was never the commoners who create chaos, but political parties.

"We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want anyone to create chaos. Common people do not create chaos, but political parties do. Aaj Lal aur Gerua ek ho gaya (today red and saffron are one). Let it be. This is a matter of shame," Banerjee said.

Her remarks come after violence erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)