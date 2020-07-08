Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) NCP leader Anand Paranjpe on Wednesday accused the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) of hiding facts about the coronavirus situation in the city and urged district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde to take stock of the "ground reality".

Paranjpe, who is the Thane unit chief of the NCP, also hit out at the civic administration for the "mismanagement" on the coronavirus front, which he said was creating hardships for the people.

Interacting with reporters via a video platform, he said, "The TMC is presenting a rosy picture about the coronavirus situation in the city to Shiv Sena leader and guardian minister Eknath Shinde, although the facts are different and shocking."

"The civic administration has not presented the real picture to him. It is hiding facts. Therefore, I request the minister to come out and take stock of the ground reality to understand people's suffering," he said.

Bodies of patients getting mixed up at a civic hospital handling COVID-19 cases, unavailability of beds in the hospitals and black marketing of medicines were some of the examples of the TMC's "mismanagement", he said.

The "big plans" to fight COVID-19 have remained only on paper, the former MP alleged.

