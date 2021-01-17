Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of luring TMC leaders with money.

Addressing a public rally in Liluah, Banerjee said that the BJP is trying to lure TMC leaders and workers in Bengal. "Some left the TMC out of ambition for the post of chief minister or deputy chief minister. Some are still with us but are in a dilemma whether to join the BJP or not," he said.

Recalling the lines of a popular Hindi song "Nach meri Bulbul toh paisa milega," Banerjee claimed that former and disgruntled TMC leaders are dancing to the tunes of the BJP.

"These leaders are comfort seekers. They were with TMC only out of the desire for power. They are unhappy because the ministry having a high number of contractors was not given to them. When the election near, they are reminding people about problems in the state. What were they doing all this while?" said the TMC MP.

Kalyan Banerjee said that TMC would return to power in West Bengal with over 200 seats.

The TMC MP's outburst comes a day after West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Saturday claimed some leaders in the TMC have been conducting false propaganda against him, exploiting workers and not letting him work for the people. In his social media video, Banerjee said, "I will stay where people would want me to. But still I have been patient." This fuelled speculations about Rajib Banerjee's joining the BJP.

The poll-bound West Bengal is going through political turmoil where there has been an exodus of leaders and workers from the ruling TMC to the BJP in recent months. (ANI)

