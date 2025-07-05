Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The health condition of senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, has improved, a statement issued by the hospital said on Saturday.

Roy (77) was admitted to the hospital on June 22 after he complained of uneasiness.

"Mr Roy is gradually improving. A group of senior doctors are continuously monitoring his condition," the statement said.

Roy was diagnosed with acute delirium due to Wernicke's Encephalopathy. The condition is often characterised by changes in thinking, memory, and behaviour.

