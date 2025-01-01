Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday observed its 28th foundation day with various programmes across the state, celebrating its journey since its inception on January 1, 1998.

Reflecting on the party's formation, senior TMC leaders emphasized their commitment to the welfare of the country's common people.

The day will be marked with cultural programmes, public gatherings, and flag-hoisting ceremonies in towns and villages, reflecting the party's deep connection with the grassroots.

In Kolkata, the party's headquarters buzzed with activity as senior leaders hoisted the TMC flag and paid tributes to the party's martyrs. Youth wings organized rallies, while women supporters participated in cultural programmes showcasing the rich heritage of Bengal.

In districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purulia, the celebrations included traditional dance performances, distribution of sweets, and interactive sessions to discuss the party's vision for the future.

Party workers decorated streets with banners, posters, and festoons in TMC's signature green and white colours.

The TMC, which emerged from the Congress in 1998, rose to prominence after defeating the Left Front regime in 2011. This historic victory came after two unsuccessful attempts in the 2001 and 2006 assembly elections, as the party capitalized on growing public discontent with the communists.

Mamata Banerjee, a pivotal figure in West Bengal politics, has led the party to three consecutive terms in power, including a resounding victory in the 2021 assembly elections, cementing her position as chief minister.

On this occasion, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee took to social media to share an optimistic message for the new year.

"As we welcome 2025, let us look ahead with hope and determination," he posted on X.

He said, "Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion, and purpose. Let this year inspire us to rise above challenges, foster harmony, and work hand in hand towards a brighter future for all. May we find strength in unity, kindness in our hearts, and resilience in the face of every trial. Here's to a year filled with meaningful progress, shared joy, and abundant opportunities. Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025!".

