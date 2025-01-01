Ujjain, January 1: Scores of devotees thronged Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of the first day of the year 2025 to worship and to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

They also participated in Bhasma Aarti performed at the temple on the occasion. A priest of the temple said that maha pujan was also held to mark the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Priest Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "Today, a maha pooja was performed here on the occasion of the first day of the year which is celebrated across the country and in the Mahakaleshwar temple. Following the tradition, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with Panchamrit was done which included milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated and then a Divya Aarti was performed."

Later on, the devotees offered prayers to Baba Mahakal. Today is a good fortune day and on this day, we pray to Lord Mahakaleshwar that may this year bring happiness and prosperity to all, to the country, and bless all the devotees visiting here, he added.

Devotees also expressed happiness after offering prayers at Baba Mahakal. "I had an amazing experience and if the beginning of the year is like this, then I am sure that we will continually receive blessings from Baba Mahakal. It has been a very good start of the year and so many devotees have come here," Devotee Ishika Taneja told ANI.

Meanwhile, speaking about the arrangements, Superintendent of Police (SP, Ujjain) Pradeep Sharma told ANI that proper arrangements were made to facilitate the devotees visiting here and also extended greetings for the new year.

"We have deployed 1100 police personnel for the security and safety here. It is our endeavor that everyone should have a darshan of Baba Mahakal within 40 minutes and we sincerely hope that with the blessings of Baba Mahakal, we will succeed in this endeavour. Wishing you all a very Happy New Year," SP Sharma said.

