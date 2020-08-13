Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singh's Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit.

Singh dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"He had bought shares worth crores of rupees but didn't mention it in his affidavit. He lied before the Election Commission," alleged Somanth Sham, a senior TMC leader from the North 24 Parganas district.

"We will be moving court soon and seek his dismissal as Lok Sabha MP. We will also approach the Election Commission and request it to initiate action," he added.

The Barrackpore MP challenged the TMC to prove the allegations.

"Let the TMC first prove it and then they should seek my dismissal. The allegations are baseless," Singh said. PTI

