Pandabeswar (WB), Apr 19 (PTI) Asserting that those involved in stealing funds meant for the people of West Bengal will be put behind bars, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that the Trinamool Congress is speaking in different voices on the party's youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is being investigated by the CBI and the ED.

The two central agencies are probing Mishra in connection with cases related to cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining. The Narendra Modi government is apprehending those who are stealing coal, Shah said at a public meeting at Pandabeswar in Paschim Bardhaman district.

He claimed that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently asserted in a news channel that the TMC has nothing to do with Mishra, party MP Abhishek Banerjee said in another media outlet at the same time that he is being framed. Mishra is a general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress, which is headed by Abhishek. Shah said that Paschim Bardhaman district is well- known for theft of coal and "one Mishra" was recently arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas in a money laundering case in connection with the illegal mining of coal.

The senior BJP leader also alleged that TMC goons have misappropriated relief funds meant for the people affected in cyclones Bulbul and Amphan that hit the state in 2019 and 2020 respectively. If those involved in these criminal acts think that nothing will happen to them, he said, "After formation of the government by the BJP after May 2 (when votes will be counted), each of them will be put behind bars."

