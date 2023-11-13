Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): The ban on firecrackers beyond the time specified by the Supreme Court was violated in several areas of Chennai as people rejoiced in the celebrations on Diwali night, an official release said on Monday.

As per an official release, a total of 581 cases have been registered so far in Chennai, including 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by the Supreme Court.

According to the order of the Supreme Court, on the pleas of the Government of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Deepavali, people were allowed to use fire-crackers for 2 hours only from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

However, revellers flouted the orders of the apex court and continued bursting crackers in several parts of the state capital on Sunday night.

Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore and several police teams led by Inspectors of Police were engaged in intensive surveillance in their jurisdiction. The police team engaged in intensive surveillance from November 11-13 with raids on cracker distributors.

554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by the Supreme Court, 8 cases related to running a firecracker shop in violation of Tamil Nadu Government rules and 19 cases regarding bursting of firecrackers with excessive noise, a total of 581 cases have been registered, said the release.

Post-Diwali, roads in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai were left littered with fireworks waste and the air quality dipped to poor early Monday morning. The air quality in various areas of Chennai was also recorded as poor this morning.

In the last five years, the Tamil Nadu government has specified the timings for celebrating with firecrackers.

"As per the Supreme Court's directions, people are requested to follow the dos and don'ts to celebrate a safe and pollution-free Diwali," the state government advisory read. (ANI)

