Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects under the fisheries and social welfare departments.

A Rs 70 crore fish landing centre which will have boat berthing facility, T-jetty and other facilities at Kunthukal village in Ramanathapuram district to decongest fishing vessels at Palk Bay was one of them.

The other was a retail fish market inside the Kasimedu fishing harbour here.

The work, including an auction centre, high-mast lamps, low-level wharf and improvements to the existing selling yard at Kasimedu, has been carried out at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

Fish landing centres and other facilities for fishermen in Tiruvallur, Erode, Salem and Cuddalore districts were also inaugurated through video conferencing from here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated buildings established on the campus of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Totally about Rs 102.63 crore worth projects of the fisheries department and the varsity projects were inaugurated by Palaniswami, a press release said on Sunday.

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated facilities established at a cost of Rs 4.40 crore at the government childrens home here, functioning under the social welfare department,the release said.

