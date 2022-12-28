Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who was admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad.

He said in a tweet "deeply concerned about the health of our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi's mother #HeerabenModi who has been hospitalised. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

The Prime Minister's mother was admitted to a super-specialty hospital due to some health issues. Her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

