Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) Dairy farmers across Tamil Nadu, supplying milk to State owned enterprise Aavin, on Thursday announced to launch indefinite strike from Friday threatening to withdraw supply if the procurement price is not hiked by Rs 7 per litre.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association (TNMPWA) would gradually withdraw their supplies to highlight their demand to the State government, association president V Rajendran said.

The association had sought for an increase of only Rs 7 per litre from Rs 35 per litre of cow milk and Rs 44 per litre of buffalo milk, he said.

"We had already conveyed this through our memorandum submitted to the government. If given effect, the prices will touch Rs 42 and Rs 51, respectively," he told reporters and claimed that private firms procured milk at Rs 45 to 47 per litre.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, had increased the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre three months ago and had said that further rise is unviable due to its financial constraints.

It procures about 37 lakh litres per day, selling 26 lakh litres as milk and converts the remaining quantity into value added products.

The statewide agitation is likely to affect the milk supply to the consumers, as Aavin has monopolised the marketing of milk and milk products.

Rajendran said that the association wanted the government to provide 50 per cent subsidy for insurance premium for milch cows under the National Livestock Mission Programme.

