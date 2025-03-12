Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has extended the last date for submissions to the 'Write-up' competition for the participants in the 'Experience sharing of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0-2025'.

In the letter from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, he said, "Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu has announced a competition on 'Experience sharing of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0-2025' for the delegates attending Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 from Tamil Nadu. The last date for submission of the 'wite-up' by the participants was March 14, 2025."

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 12th Roza of Ramzan on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"In response to numerous requests received from the delegates, Raj Bhavan is extending the deadline for submitting the write-up, and it must reach the Governor's Secretariat on or before March 22," it said.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 3.0 was held from February 15 to 24, 2025, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: DRI Cites National Security Concerns, Global, Hawala Links; Says Kannada Actress Should Remain in Jail.

This prestigious cultural initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with various ministries and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, was aimed to celebrate and strengthen the ancient civilizational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The KTS seeks to provide an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each other's experience. It also aims to make the youth aware and experience cultural oneness.

The endeavor is in sync with NEP 2020's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge.

This year, the event was significant as for the first time, participants witnessed the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and visited the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The first edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held from November 16th to December 16th 2022, with a whole of government approach. Over 2500 people from Tamil Nadu, representing 12 different walks of life, had travelled to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya on 8 day-tours, during which they had an immersive experience of different aspects of life in and around Varanasi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)