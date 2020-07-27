Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 6,993 fresh COVID cases, the highest single day spike, taking the tally to 2,20,716 while 77 deaths propelled the toll to 3,571. As many as 63,250 samples were tested, taking the total specimens screened to 24,14,713 so far. Of the new infections, Chennai and its nearby three districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur accounted for 2,422 cases and the remainder was spread across other districts, a health department bulletin said. Sixtynine people who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities and eight none, taking the toll to 3,571 with Chennai's count alone rising to 2,032.

The deceased included two men aged 95 and 26.

Monday is the third successive day the state has logged nearly 7,000 cases after 6,986 and 6988 on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Active cases stood at 54,896 and recoveries touched 1,62,249, including 5,723 people discharged on Monday. Chennai accounted for 95,857 cases out of the state's tally of 2,20,716.

