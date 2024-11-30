Chennai, November 30: As cyclone approaches the various districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed in several regions of Tamil Nadu. The visuals of the city showed the roads are inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of Chennai city faced water logging issues. Waterlog till ankle level in New Washermanpet, from Gemini flyover and mount road area and also Vehicles like Cars and Two wheelers are moving slow and suffering to cross the water.

Due to the Cyclone Fengal's impact, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rains. Chennai has witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds. Cyclone Fengal Update: Multiple Flights Affected in Chennai Due to Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Expected To Make Landfall Today (Watch Video).

Continuous Rains Cause Waterlogging in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Continuous rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Chennai city. (Visuals from Old Mahabalipuram Road)#CycloneFengal pic.twitter.com/tK5kz1s3Gt — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said. Cyclone Fengal Update: Coastal Areas Witness Changes in Weather With High Tides, Rain in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during evening of November 30," the weather department added.

The IMD said that Cyclone Fengal is being continuously monitored by the weather department from the Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations. According to the IMD, the cyclone will hit the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu today evening and a red alert was issued yesterday for various parts of southern states including south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

In view of cyclone, Multiple airlines issued travel advisories and updates on their flight services due to heavy rains in Chennai. Authorities have alerted and advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the high waves and turbulent conditions. The public were also advised not to visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the cyclone Fengal.

After warnings issued by the IMD regarding heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for 9 districts. Earlier, the Kanchipuram district administration announced a holiday for Saturday in schools and colleges. This order was issued for all educational institutions, including private ones, in the district on November 30.

