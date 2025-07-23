New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Highlighting the growing dangers of cybercrime, senior Delhi Police officials on Wednesday delivered a series of awareness lectures at Jamia Millia Islamia, as part of the launch of a new student-led Cyber Club on campus.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the keynote speaker, stressed the need for digital vigilance in academic spaces, according to an official statement from the varsity.

"The launch of this Cyber Club is the need of the hour. Jamia can serve as a role model in building a cyber-secure campus," Srivastva said.

Srivastva explained various categories of cyber offences, including identity theft, phishing, online financial frauds and cyberbullying. Using a PowerPoint presentation, he walked students and faculty through recent case trends, methods of prevention, and how to report such incidents.

"Cybercrime is rising rapidly. It is important that individuals, especially students, develop a cautious and informed approach to their digital interactions,” he said, urging the audience to regularly update passwords, refrain from sharing personal information and stay informed about digital rights and threats.

In a separate address, Hemant Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, South East District, cautioned students about the emerging issue of mule bank accounts — bank accounts used by criminals for laundering stolen money.

“Be careful while engaging with strangers online. Many scams today begin with emotional manipulation on social media,” he said. He also urged students not to share sensitive data and to report suspicious activity without hesitation.

Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif, in his presidential remarks, reflected on the psychological aspect of online frauds. “Cyber criminals often prey on people's greed. We must cultivate contentment and resist temptations that compromise our judgment,” he said.

Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi lauded the initiative and expressed hope that the lectures would help foster a stronger culture of cyber awareness across the university.

Dean of Students' Welfare Prof. Neelofer Afzal, who is also the Advisor to the Cyber Club, said the newly established club would regularly host training sessions and collaborate with Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.

