Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Following the tragic bridge collapse over Indrayani river in Maharashtra's Pune district, where four lives were lost, a high-level meeting of top administrators of the state was convened on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the State Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, at her office, with the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department Secretary (Roads), Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Pune District Collector, Pune Chief Executive Officer, officials from Public Works Department, and Pune Superintendent of Police joining virtually.

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

The deceased were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, while the fourth remains unidentified.

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations resumed earlier on Monday near the river located in Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district.

As per officials, two teams have been deployed to actively engage in the search and rescue efforts, focusing on locating any remaining missing persons amidst ongoing rainfall in the region.

One of the survivors, who was injured in the bridge collapse, recalled that there was a huge crowd, which had gathered at one place on the bridge before the bridge collapsed.

Speaking to ANI, the man recalled that the people standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away in Indrayani river.

"There was a huge crowd on the bridge. The road was jammed due to vehicles coming from both sides. The crowd gathered in one place, and the bridge collapsed. People standing in the middle of the bridge were swept away. We fell on the stones and got injured," he said.

"The injured are being treated in the hospital. We have not received any complaints of missing people. Four people have died in the incident," he added. (ANI)

