Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday said his government is giving top priority to the implementation and formalisation of border trade with Mizoram.

Munshi, who arrived in Aizawl on Friday, visited to the proposed site for Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah in Tlabung sub-division in south Mizoram's Lunglei district.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Development of Indigenous Anti-Drone Technology.

He also visited a border haat in Sajek in western Mizoram's Mamit district. He was accompanied by state commerce and industries minister R Lalthangliana, besides government officials of Mizoram and Bangladesh.

Addressing a function at the proposed site for ICP at Kawrpuichhuah, Munshi said the Bangladesh government is committed to the commencement and execution of cross-border trade with Mizoram.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant BA2 Found in Bengaluru, Experts Warn of Fourth Wave.

He said the Bangladesh government will take all necessary measures for the setting up of the ICP in Lunglei district and border haats at Silsury, Tuipuibari, Nunsuri and Marpara in Mamit district.

He expressed hope that the proposed bilateral trade will cement ties between Bangladesh and Mizoram, besides leading to economic benefits.

Bangladesh is willing to import vegetables and certain products from Mizoram such as bananas, chilis and boulders, among others, as there is a high demand for these items in the neighbouring country, he said.

Lalthangliana said that massive efforts would be made to expedite infrastructure developments at the Mizoram-Bangladesh border to ensure that trade commences at the earliest.

He said border trade with Bangladesh will boost Mizoram's economy as the state would be able to export various local products, including vegetables and construction materials such as boulders and stone chips.

Mizoram shares a 318-km-long international boundary with Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)