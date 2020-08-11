Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the last two days in Dehradun affecting movement of vehicles from one city to the other.

Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the flow of traffic.

Also Read | Supporters of Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Raise Slogans and Welcome Him in Jaipur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Narendra Kumar, a traffic police constable said that they were informed about a landslide on Mussoorie-Kuthal road today morning. "We have been directed to inspect the situation and regulate the traffic accordingly, " Kumar told ANI.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Dehradun, said that roads have been damaged due to the incessant rain for the last two days. "It has made the movement of vehicles difficult."

Also Read | Rahat Indori Dies: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

Dehradun District Collector Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that repair work was being done.

"Soon we will be allocating relief funds for those who have suffered loss due to heavy rainfall. We had issued an alert for the rainfall," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)