New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 176.76 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm.

More than 1.97 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

