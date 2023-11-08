Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): As the air quality level deteriorates in the northern parts of India, a thick layer of smog engulfed the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The tourists complained that the monument was not clearly visible to them due to pollution.

The air quality of Agra was recorded as 'moderate' on Wednesday afternoon. The AQI of Shahjahan Garden which is 2 kms from the Taj Mahal stood at 114 at 11:00 am on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, this was not the first time, the mausoleum of white marble was hidden amid the pollutants. The city's air quality level has reeled under the poor category since November 4.

The tourists visiting the monument seemed to be disappointed because of the haze present at the Taj Mahal.

"The Taj Mahal seemed to be covered in smoke and fog, because of the air pollution", a tourist from Nagpur complained.

"The Taj Mahal is not clearly visible due to the thick dense fog, we are facing difficulty in walking because of the pollution", said another visitor.

A tourist from Pune expressed disappointment on her visit and complained of smog, haze and pollution.

As per AQI.in, the air quality in Agra was recorded as 102, in Aligarh it was at 163, 215 in Bareilly and 161 in Bulandshahr. The air dropped to the 'severe category' in Ghaziabad with an AQI of 402 while it remained in the 'unhealthy category' in Meerut with an AQI of 300. All these cities are in close proximity to Agra.

The air quality remained in the 'severe' category in the national capital. According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 452, while it was at 433, 460, 382, and 413 at RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg and Shadipur, all in the 'severe' category. (ANI)

