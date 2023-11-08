Odd-Even Scheme to Be Implemented After Supreme Court Reviews Its Effectiveness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Rai had earlier announced the flagship scheme, under which cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

Nov 08, 2023
Odd-Even Scheme to Be Implemented After Supreme Court Reviews Its Effectiveness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo Credit: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, November 8: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government will implement the odd-even car rationing scheme after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness. The apex court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics."

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Rai had earlier announced the flagship scheme, under which cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20. Odd-Even Scheme to Be Enforced in Delhi From November 13 to 20, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Watch Video).

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the city government will submit two major studies conducted to ascertain the effectiveness of the scheme for the perusal of the Supreme Court. Odd-Even Back in Delhi: As Air Quality Worsens, Environment Minister Gopal Rai Announces Odd-Even Vehicle System, Check Dates Here.

"A call will be taken to implement the odd-even scheme only after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order," the minister said. The odd-even car rationing scheme, introduced in 2016, allows cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. The enforcement next week will mark the fourth time that the Delhi government has used this scheme to address pollution caused by vehicles.

